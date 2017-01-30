How on-the-fly and unorganized some armed robberies can be. And then they panic.

2:38 KC protesters join nationwide rallies against Trump's immigration order Pause

1:58 'We are not afraid of immigrants,' mayor tells protesters at KCI

0:44 Protesters gather at KCI airport to protest Trump's immigration order

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

2:07 Long-awaited mental health crisis center opens Monday

1:34 Eagle Days educates local families about birds of prey

0:46 What is this 'grit' colleges are now looking for?

1:40 Earliest KC parks and boulevards listed on National Register of Historic Places