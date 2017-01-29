Trump faces off with courts as validity of immigration ban questioned

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body Pause

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

0:44 Protesters gather at KCI airport to protest Trump's immigration order

2:31 Is being a dad or a baseball player better? Royals answer questions at FanFest