Malia Obama has started her post-White House life by joining pipeline protest, reports say

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president Pause

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:44 Refugee on her life and President Trump's immigration actions

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

11:36 Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore preview Kansas-Kentucky game

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

1:01 K-State's Jordan Willis talks about his fit in the NFL as a 4-3 end

3:17 KU Medical Center heart transplant: Kyle Warren's story

1:08 Missouri Right to Life holds annual prayer vigil