A violent love triangle left one man dead, sitting in the same chair for three days

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president Pause

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

2:44 Refugee on her life and President Trump's immigration actions

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom