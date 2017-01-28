As worries of 'Trumpocalypse' grow, bomb-shelter builder tries to keep up

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare Pause

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

1:41 Trump discusses his hour-long phone call with Mexico's president

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president