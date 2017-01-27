The internet doesn’t know how to feel about Mr. Clean’s ‘sexy’ new commercial

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri Pause

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly 'Jane Roe' of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:55 D.C. official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000