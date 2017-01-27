British prime minister gets Trump to say he’s ‘100 percent’ behind NATO

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri Pause

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly 'Jane Roe' of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck in Utah

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

2:45 Trump pick Jeff Sessions defends record during confirmation hearing

0:26 Trump on canceled meeting with Mexico's president

1:43 Kansas City Royals speak following Yordano Ventura memorial

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck