One of Trump’s first moves is already hurting a loyal group of supporters: Veterans

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall Pause

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

3:30 Union pride and the 'right to work' in Missouri

2:21 Frank White: A nice guy, but still competitive

0:50 Andy Puzder protesters rally outside of Bannister Road Hardee's