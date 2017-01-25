Mary Tyler Moore has died at 80

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots' Pause

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck in Utah

1:55 D.C. official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy

2:48 Crick Camera Shop' neon sign from 1946 will be saved

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral

4:00 KCI proposals explained in four minutes

0:46 Bill Self says TV — not coaches — is reason for SEC/Big 12 Challenge games in January

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'