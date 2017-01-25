Mary Tyler Moore has died at 80

Mary Tyler Moore, the star of sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore show,” has died.
She turned 80 on Dec. 29. She has battled Type 1 diabetes since she was diagnosed with it at age 33. She also underwent brain surgery in 2011.
“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” Moore’s representative, Mara Buxbaum, said in a statement to TMZ. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”
An unidentified source told TMZ Moore has been on a respirator for more than a week at a Connecticut hospital and that she was suffering from a number of health problems.
Moore also acted in “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and earned an Oscar nomination for her role in the movie “Ordinary People.”
