News
Sports
Business
Food
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Obituaries
News
All News
Local news
Crime
Politics
The Buzz
C. W. Gusewelle
Nation & World
913
816 North
Homicide KC
Community Faces
Mary Sanchez
Eyewitness
Weird News
Video
Photos
Sports
All Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Royals photos
Sporting KC
FC Kansas City
Kansas
Missouri
K-State
High School
Scores & Stats
NASCAR
Outdoors
NBA
Blogs & Columns
K Zone
Judging the Royals
Red Zone
The Full 90
Campus Corner
For Pete's Sake
Sam Mellinger
Vahe Gregorian
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Steve Rose
Mary Sanchez
Public Editor
Midwest Voices
As I See It
Submit a Letter
Entertainment
Entertainment
Ink
Events
Arts & Culture
Music
Back to Rockville
Comics
Stargazing
Puzzles & Games
Movies
Horoscopes
Arts
TV
Restaurants
Books
Star TV listings
Business
All Business
Cityscape
Development
Workplace
Personal Finance
National/International
Technology
Kids & Money
Project: Downtown KC's revival
Living
All Living
Chow Town
Eat & Drink
House & Home
Jenee Osterheldt
KC Gardens
Advice columns
Faith
Travel
Family
Apps & Mobile
True Blue app
Red Zone Extra
Star news apps
Extra Time KC
E-Star
Shopping
Cars
Contests
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Rentals
All Classifieds
Place an ad
All Classifieds
Spaces KC
KC Weddings
Contact us
National
January 21, 2017 8:54 PM
Peaceful protest
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Alex Brandon
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
T.J. Kirkpatrick
McClatchy
Julio Cortez
AP
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
AP
John Minchillo
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Lucas Jackson
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
John Minchillo
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
1
of 25
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Peaceful protest
Signs carried on the Women's March
15 early photos from John Glenn's NASA career
JOHN GLENN: The later years
JOHN GLENN, Space Shuttle Astronaut
JOHN GLENN: United States Senator and Presidential Candidate
'Supermoon' looms large around the world
Photo gallery: Train crashes into NJ station
Trending Stories
Women’s march baffles women attending Trump’s inauguration
New Urban Cafe on Troost offers seasonal, organic menu items
Chiefs need to address these gaps this offseason to become AFC champions
Joining worldwide protests, several thousand people rally for women’s rights in KC
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce fined for penalty, rant vs. Steelers
2016 Emmy Awards
Red carpet arrivals at 2016 Emmy Awards
Photo gallery: Torrential rain has flooded large portions of Louisiana
Photos: Pat Summitt Dies: Winningest Coach in College Basketball
Gallery: Mass shooting at Orlando nightclub is worst in U.S. history
The funeral of Muhammad Ali, June 10, 2016 in Louisville, Ky.
Photo gallery: Funeral procession for Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali: A life in photos
Photo gallery: Prince: 1958-2016
Photo gallery: Prince Rogers Nelson, 1958-2016
Photo gallery: A look back at Kobe Bryant through the years
Photo gallery: Merle Haggard, 1937-2016
Photo gallery: Prince George and Princess Charlotte: My, they've grown!
Photo gallery: Nancy Reagan, 1921-2016
Looking back on the life of Nancy Reagan
Gallery: Photos from the 88th annual Academy Awards