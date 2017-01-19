He made off with $1.6 million from a truck New York. Now he’s been caught in Ecuador.

Law enforcement officials have caught the man they believe was seen taking a bucket of gold flakes out of the back of a truck in New York City in September, according to multiple reports from New York.
The heist was caught by surveillance cameras and attracted plenty of attention.
The man, identified as Julio Nivelo by the New York Police Department in December, was reportedly arrested in his native Ecuador, according to NBC 4 New York and The New York Daily News.
Both reports indicate that the investigation tracked Nivelo from New York to Florida to California and, finally, to Ecuador.
Nivelo apparently has many aliases and the career thief has been arrested seven times and deported to Ecuador four times.
The bucket weighed 86 pounds contained gold flakes worth $1.6 million was taken in the middle of the day on West 48th Street in midtown Manhattan.
