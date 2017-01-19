Cubans who once feared Trump see him now as their last hope

1:11 Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer talks about Medicaid expansion Pause

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

2:20 British boy marvels at Kansas City’s kindness as he battles bone cancer

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington