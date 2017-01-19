Obama commutes prison sentence of California Healthcare Collective pot dealer

2:25 How to make your own Pussyhat Pause

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden

3:08 Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships

2:40 How long does it take to scroll to the bottom of an Excel spreadsheet?

1:20 Missouri-made Gracie Gold seeks reset after jarring 2016

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB