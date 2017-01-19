If GOP defunds Planned Parenthood clinics, health centers can’t handle patient flood

2:25 How to make your own Pussyhat Pause

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

3:28 President Obama's way with words

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

2:02 Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir preview the U.S. Figure Skating championships