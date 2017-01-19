Jerry Rice’s Popeyes chicken ad is a bone of contention

Jerry Rice just stepped in it again.
Last year the NFL Hall of Famer made some people angry when he criticized Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest. Rice later apologized for the wording of his criticism and applauded Kaepernick for “bringing awareness for injustice.”
That smoothed the waters, until now.
Rice stars in a new Popeyes commercial called “Popeyes Wingovations with Jerry Rice” that has angered some people who think it perpetuates the “black people love chicken” stereotype.
The ad shows Rice wearing an odd contraption — a football helmet, dubbed the “Taste Mask” — that has a piece of fried chicken attached to it for “360 degrees of pure wing rotation for handsfree wing eating,”
The loud response: “What the?”
Bossip, which covers black entertainment news, called it “bonafide buffoonery.”
“Jerry just set black people back 437 years,” wrote one person in the YouTube video’s comment section. “Thanks, Jerry. We’re slaves again.”
People on Twitter are angry, too, and uncomfortable while watching the commercial.
Jerry Rice is a spokesman for Popeyes..and they have him holding giant biscuits and wearing a helmet with a piece of chicken on it #wtf pic.twitter.com/Zg5goUuj7U— Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) January 18, 2017
Somebody go slap this man Jerry Rice.— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 18, 2017
Jerry Rice whole career void pic.twitter.com/OCwhqbZyfe— 20:01® (@IAMKRIS24) January 18, 2017
i just wanna know how much popeyes paid jerry rice— Ahmed/Draco Malfoy (@big_business_) January 18, 2017
like popeyes is dope but not a big biscuit and wearing hot wing helmet dope pic.twitter.com/0SSd5y4LJy
The website Hip-HopWired unloaded on Rice.
“Jerry Rice is undeniably one of the greatest NFL players to ever lace them up, but his post-career decision to put on his tap dance shoes for fried chicken money has many scratching their heads,” it wrote.
“The ad is part of Popeye’s ‘Wingovations’ campaign which shows Rice decked out in a lot of chicken-related wear. The only thing missing is him juggling pieces of white bread and singing a show tune while doing so.”
Rice has not commented on the backlash.
