January 18, 2017 2:42 PM

Manny the selfie cat shows us why he’s a star

By Lisa Gutierrez

Come on, now. Some of us have arms that are too short to take a self-respecting selfie.

But this cat can take one?

Life just isn’t fair.

Here is the latest — and some would say the best — selfie captured this week by Manny, the so-called “Selfie Cat” discovered by the media last year.

 

#selfiecat #gopro

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

Manny, a gray tabby rescued by Yorem Ahm of Arizona, likes to bat at his owner’s GoPro camera with his paw, and the rest, as they say, is Instagram history.

“He just reaches for the GoPro, and it takes about two seconds,” Ahm told Mashable.

 

❄️ #selfiecat #gopro #tongueouttuesday

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

 

Happy New Year!

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

 

Goooooood Morning! #selfiecat #squad #gopro #pitbull #rottweiler

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

 

Monday morning like... #selfiecat #GoPro

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

 

Happy Fridayyyyyyy!! #selfiecat #gopro #hisnameismanny

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

 

#selfiecat #GoPro

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

The family has four dogs and four cats, but Manny is “probably the most intelligent, inquisitive cat we’ve ever had,” Ahm told ABC News.

Manny became a viral star who attracted big-name attention through all his selfies posted on Ahm’s Instagram.

Sadly, Manny has become “a little narcissistic” since fame found him. But Ahm isn’t letting fame go to Manny’s cute head.

“If people smile from him, that’s even better,” Ahm said.

Bored Panda declared that “This Selfie Taking Cat Takes Better Selfies Than You.”

Jealous. We’re so jealous.

