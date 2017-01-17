Obama commutes Chelsea Manning’s sentence and she will be released from prison in May

President Barack Obama is commuting the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who leaked classified documents.
The White House says Manning is one of 209 inmates whose sentences Obama is shortening.
Manning is more than six years into a 35-year sentence for leaking classified government and military documents to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks. Her sentence is now set to expire May 17.
She was known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest and attempted suicide twice last year while imprisoned at a male prison in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
“Since she was first taken into custody, Chelsea has been subjected to long stretches of solitary confinement — including for attempting suicide — and has been denied access to medically necessary health care. This move could quite literally save Chelsea’s life,” the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement.
Some lawmakers were not happy with Obama’s decision to cut short her sentence.
“We ought not to treat a traitor like a martyr,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) told CNN.
Obama is also pardoning 64 people, including retired Gen. James Cartwright, who was charged with making false statements during a probe into disclosure of classified information.
Most of the other people receiving commutations were serving sentences for nonviolent drug offenses.
If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case https://t.co/MZU30SlfGK— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 12, 2017
Comments