Happy birthday, Betty White, relieved fans say after seeing her trending on Twitter

This was the big Hollywood headline on Tuesday.
Yes, Betty White is still alive. And it's her 95th birthday. https://t.co/ukiN9nAWnC pic.twitter.com/E8D5vTnsM7— Mashable (@mashable) January 17, 2017
But for a hot second, when Twitter saw “Betty White” trending, people panicked. For real.
I SAW THAT BETTY WHITE WAS TRENDING AND MY HEART LITERALLY STOPPED BUT I REALIZED ITS JUST HER BIRTHDAY THANK GOD pic.twitter.com/RPiCWme3n6— iris kalani (@theiriskalani) January 17, 2017
when you see betty white trending but it's just her birthday pic.twitter.com/jXshw2Dwch— Tweet Like A Girl (@TweetLikeAGirI) January 17, 2017
I know we all felt the same when we noticed Betty White was trending…#HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/GE7fU73iGk— Kristen (@TheHemicane) January 17, 2017
The “Golden Girl” kicked off her 95th birthday by sharing a treat with Katie Couric.
No better way to kick off 95 than with a visit from my dear friend, @katiecouric. @YahooNews pic.twitter.com/6WOqpnjxoY— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) January 17, 2017
Then, according to TMZ, she went to work, preparing for a guest appearance on the Freeform TV sitcom, “Young & Hungry.”
Meanwhile,Twitter sighed in relief and celebrated that the beloved TV star had escaped the death curse of 2016.
Betty White survived 2016 and turns 95 today. WTG BETTY WHITE!— Bonnie Smalley (@Bonniezilla) January 17, 2017
To someone who's always moving in the fast lane. Happy 95th birthday to Betty White. #besafe pic.twitter.com/U7TGol96jT— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 17, 2017
PROTECT BETTY WHITE AT ALL TIMES CAUSE IF SOMETHING HAPPENS TO HER THEN......— shayla❤ (@__shayshayy__) January 17, 2017
Today Betty White turned 95 ❤. One time I bumped into her and I felt magic transfer into my body— Shayla Tharp ☾ (@shaylatharp88) January 17, 2017
Happy Birthday to this queen. Betty White! pic.twitter.com/mUqWJCbsOY— Kasey Logan (@Kasey_Logan) January 17, 2017
We don't deserve Betty White— Adia (@adiaslife) January 17, 2017
Comments