January 17, 2017 1:28 PM

Happy birthday, Betty White, relieved fans say after seeing her trending on Twitter

This was the big Hollywood headline on Tuesday.

But for a hot second, when Twitter saw “Betty White” trending, people panicked. For real.

The “Golden Girl” kicked off her 95th birthday by sharing a treat with Katie Couric.

Then, according to TMZ, she went to work, preparing for a guest appearance on the Freeform TV sitcom, “Young & Hungry.”

Meanwhile,Twitter sighed in relief and celebrated that the beloved TV star had escaped the death curse of 2016.

