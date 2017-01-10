Sessions faces the big question at his confirmation hearing: Is he a racist?

3:28 President Obama's way with words Pause

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:13 All hail the Christmas cab

1:01 Students rap and dance their way through long division problems

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:27 5-year-old cancer patient's climb up the stairs inspires

2:03 Rogue One: 'A Star Wars Story' commercial says #CreateCourage

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for 9 days gets rescued