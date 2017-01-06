Winter has come: Police warn residents not to play ‘Game of Cones’ on snowy streets

In Chicago and Boston, it’s called “dibs.”
In Philadelphia, it’s called “savesies.”
It’s what people in snowy cities do when they use household furnishings to “save” shoveled-out parking spots.
People leave traffic cones, trash cans, lawn chairs, patio furniture, tables, floor lamps — even tables set for dinner — on the street to hold their precious parking spots.
It ain't Chicago if dibs for parking don't look like this pic.twitter.com/XXeAYrYg7O— april⚰ (@aprilkbad) December 12, 2016
#savesies alive and well in Petworth. pic.twitter.com/Zi8DfhS9Q1— Eli Glazier (@eliglazier) January 31, 2016
@PhillyPolice or Chairs & trash cans pic.twitter.com/vDs6Gt3wGt— john madden (@Jmadden98John) January 5, 2017
@PhillyPolice Thanks for the smile...Makes me think of my beloved Chicago! pic.twitter.com/nXSp8VIoXw— Hoosier Lax Academy (@HoosierLacrosse) January 6, 2017
Lots of free furniture available on 14th Street north of Arkansas Avenue! Come get it! pic.twitter.com/D2B6GJAAqk— Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) January 29, 2016
@PhillyPolice @PPD15Dist #NoSavesies 7100 Ditman St pic.twitter.com/DuyDjk7itx— Eric Von BroDude (@FINK_BOMB) January 26, 2016
‘Tis the season for 'Chicago dibs' on snow-shoveled parking spaceshttps://t.co/tjQKmLdFwX pic.twitter.com/TA55eKm3Xt— Cory Doctorow (@doctorow) December 16, 2016
Some people leave notes.
Sorry Philly PD. But with 22 inches of snow, screw your #NoSavesies ! #blizzard2016 pic.twitter.com/CJfTsyIbWv— Teri Geraci Gilbert (@terilynngg) January 25, 2016
Cities have tried to get people to stop, not just to end the visual clutter but because dibs can go bad when someone steals someone else’s cleared-out spot. People fight. Car windows get smashed in retaliation.
Things get ugly.
One time I saw someone get beaten up over a parking spot someone called dibs on with a folding chair with said folding chair. I love Chicago— New year new meme (@dbbm52) December 19, 2016
@HoosierLacrosse @PhillyPolice pic.twitter.com/HX6LD5Sbut— I am Borg (@IamBorg3) January 6, 2017
Last year, the Philadelphia police launched a #NoSavesies campaign on social media using an altered version of Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”
This year, they’re in full-on “Game of Thrones” mode.
“Jon Snow may know nothing — but even he knows that the Game of Cones is about to begin anew,” reads a fresh reminder posted Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page.
“With snow expected tonight into tomorrow, parking wars will commence as people everywhere begin placing their favorite household item to save ‘their’ parking spot.
“Folks, the street does not belong to you, and saving spots is illegal. Please don’t get into an argument with another person over a parking spot. If you see someone saving a spot, just give us a call and we’ll take care of it.”
The department’s Facebook page is snowed under with hundreds of comments from people both applauding — and jeering — the effort.
