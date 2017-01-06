National

Winter has come: Police warn residents not to play ‘Game of Cones’ on snowy streets

By Lisa Gutierrez

In Chicago and Boston, it’s called “dibs.”

In Philadelphia, it’s called “savesies.”

It’s what people in snowy cities do when they use household furnishings to “save” shoveled-out parking spots.

People leave traffic cones, trash cans, lawn chairs, patio furniture, tables, floor lamps — even tables set for dinner — on the street to hold their precious parking spots.

Some people leave notes.

Cities have tried to get people to stop, not just to end the visual clutter but because dibs can go bad when someone steals someone else’s cleared-out spot. People fight. Car windows get smashed in retaliation.

Things get ugly.

Last year, the Philadelphia police launched a #NoSavesies campaign on social media using an altered version of Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

This year, they’re in full-on “Game of Thrones” mode.

“Jon Snow may know nothing — but even he knows that the Game of Cones is about to begin anew,” reads a fresh reminder posted Wednesday on the department’s Facebook page.

“With snow expected tonight into tomorrow, parking wars will commence as people everywhere begin placing their favorite household item to save ‘their’ parking spot.

“Folks, the street does not belong to you, and saving spots is illegal. Please don’t get into an argument with another person over a parking spot. If you see someone saving a spot, just give us a call and we’ll take care of it.”

The department’s Facebook page is snowed under with hundreds of comments from people both applauding — and jeering — the effort.

