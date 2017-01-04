Move over, Thin Mints. There’s a new Girl Scout cookie fighting for your taste buds.

The Girl Scouts of America know you love your Thin Mints. But those cookie-peddling youngsters may have discovered the right flavor to end the dominance of those tasty chocolate and mint delights: S’mores.
Yes, the traditional campfire fare has been turned into a cookie — actually, two cookies, but more on that in a moment — for mass consumption in celebration of the Girl Scouts of the USA’s 100th cookie-selling anniversary, according to the organization.
It’s a nod to history, too. Girl Scouts claim to be the first ones to publish a recipe for s’mores — then called “Some More” — in a 1925 issue of Girl Scout Leader magazine.
Enough history though, you want to know what the new cookie(s) taste like. Well, one is a sandwich-style cookie with chocolate and marshmallow filling between two rectangular graham cracker cookies. The other is a square graham cookie dipped in icing and coated with a chocolate covering.
The reason for the two cookies: Two bakeries — ABC and Little Brownie Bakers — make all the Girl Scout cookies in the country. ABC provides the square chocolate-covered one, while Little Brownie Bakers delivers the cookie sandwich-style one.
Find out which bakery’s goodies you’ll be getting, based on this awesome 2016 map from The Los Angeles Times. Check out the table below to find out which bakery provides which cookies.
ABC
Little Brownie Bakers
Thanks-A-Lot
Girl Scout S’Mores (chocolate)
Girl Scout S’Mores (cookie)
Lemonades
Savannah Smiles
Shortbread
Trefoils
Thin Mints
Thin Mints
Peanut Butter Patties
Tagalongs
Caramel Delights
Samoas
Peanut Butter Sandwich
Do-si-does
Trios
Toffee-tastic
Thin Mints accounted for one-quarter of the 50 million Girl Scout cookie boxes sold in 2014, according to Business Insider, easily outdistancing second-place Samoas/Caramel deLites.
Delish did a breakdown on each of the varieties of S’mores. Bon Appetit examined whether the cookies are worth breaking your New Year’s resolution for.
If you haven’t been hit up by a family member or co-worker’s to buy cookies, you soon will be. Most troops begin sales between January and April, according to the Girl Scouts. People Magazine went to the old taste test method to compare the two varieties.
We Tried the New S’mores Girl Scout Cookies and They Did Not Disappoint https://t.co/laD6IXLEUh pic.twitter.com/opSfvGBvKl— Luis Morataya (@Luismortaya) January 4, 2017
