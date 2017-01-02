Air travelers stuck in long customs lines thanks to nationwide outage

Customers at several airports were stranded in long lines Monday night following a nationwide U.S. Customs and Border Protection outage.
Travelers stuck in the lines posted pictures, videos and complaints on social media. Passengers at airports in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and Boston were experiencing long delays.
Vomit on the floor and passports being turned into fans as temperatures and tempers rise at marathon Miami @CustomsBorder line. pic.twitter.com/zyb48nSVhr— Peter Gartrell (@runptg11) January 3, 2017
In a statement, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a processing system outage caused the delays. The outage lasted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Eastern), according to CNN. As of 10 p.m., the line was done in Boston.
Vomit on the floor and passports being turned into fans as temperatures and tempers rise at marathon Miami @CustomsBorder line. pic.twitter.com/zyb48nSVhr— Peter Gartrell (@runptg11) January 3, 2017
“There is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature,” a spokesman told CNN.
Customs line at Atlanta airport snaking around multiple wings of building. Supposedly homeland security system down pic.twitter.com/EtSMhWHQgV— Jordana Merran (@JordanaMerran) January 3, 2017
Holy... this line at Chicago customs is UNBELIEVABLE. Started 15 mins ago, will note when done— Garwynn (@XDAGarwynn) January 3, 2017
The outage left customers stuck in lines across the country on the final day of the holiday weekend — and airports asking for patience via their own social media accounts. On its Twitter account (@iflymia), Miami International Airport said, “Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience.”
An official at the Miami International Airport told NBC 6 that the outage impacted passengers on more than 30 international flights.
Comments