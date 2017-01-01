National

January 1, 2017 11:45 AM

Welcome to ‘Hollyweed’: People are rolling after Hollywood sign prank

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles residents awoke New Year’s Day and found that a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD.”

KABC-TV reports Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism.

Police have also notified the city’s Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.

The news spread quickly Sunday on Twitter:

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

