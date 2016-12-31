They paid $1,552 for library books 31,046 days overdue – and want to keep them longer

2:10 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Andy Reid reacts to LaVell Edwards' death Pause

1:17 Bill Self: KU fortunate to win after poor defensive effort against TCU

2:26 Science City stretches outdoors in 2017

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

3:46 What it's like to climb up a 270-foot wind turbine

2:23 Crick Camera Shop closing after 70 years in KC

2:33 Donald Trump's White House staff picks so far

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016