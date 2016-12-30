Russian hackers penetrated US electricity grid through a utility in Vermont

3:46 What it's like to climb up a 270-foot wind turbine Pause

1:40 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Gap and power running plays are key

2:10 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Andy Reid reacts to LaVell Edwards' death

2:23 Crick Camera Shop closing after 70 years in KC

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

2:33 Donald Trump's White House staff picks so far

42:20 Chiefs 33, Broncos 10: Postgame analysis

1:17 Tesla car fans line up to reserve mystery vehicle

43:10 KUHoops.com live chat from Johnny's West in Lawrence