Four-year-old’s wipeout on an icy trampoline makes her a viral video star

A five-second video of a 4-year-old Colorado girl wiping out on an icy trampoline has racked up millions of views as people keep watching it over and over again.
And when we say millions, we mean the video has been viewed more than 27 million times since Christmas Day.
Heather Green posted the video to her Facebook page. She and her daughter, Sophia, were in their backyard when Sophia decided she wanted to jump on the trampoline, Green wrote.
The trampoline was covered with a skim coat of ice, which Green assumed would simply shatter under Sophia’s feet.
The family moved to Colorado from Texas and, as one Midwestern TV reporter noted, obviously don’t know how ice works.
When Sophia leaped onto the trampoline her feet slid out from her and she landed on her little backside.
“Whoa!” her mother yelled before dissolving into laughter.
Green posted the video to give her family a good laugh, she told Fox 59 in Indianapolis, and was shocked when it went worldwide.
“After about an hour of the video being posted it started to get a lot of views and people from all over were sharing it,” she said. “Our daughter now thinks she is famous and loves seeing how many people have seen her video.”
The video has attracted nearly 150,000 comments, some criticizing Green for letting her daughter jump. The backlash grew so loud that Green responded with another Facebook post on Tuesday.
“I’ve decided to ignore all the hate,” she wrote. “My child was not hurt in any way. She WANTED to jump. No one forced her. My 4 year old is so excited about how many people have seen her fall. She thinks she is famous. Laugh. Because it was funny.”
