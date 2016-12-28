National

December 28, 2016 8:13 AM

Sticky situation: Cinnabon apologizes for its Carrie Fisher tribute

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

Yes, those iconic braids that Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia wore did sorta look like giant cinnamon buns sitting on her ears.

But Fisher fans did not like the way Cinnabon referenced them in the company’s tribute to the “Star Wars” star after she died on Tuesday.

The company tweeted a drawing of Leia wearing a cinnamon-roll hairstyle with this message: “Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”

The company used the same image in a tweet on May 4, Star Wars Day.

On Tuesday fans accused the company for plugging its product at an inappropriate time.

A typical response: “So @Cinnabon thinks death is a cool promotional tool #CarrieFisher.”

Cinnabon deleted the post and later apologized with another tweet.

“Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry,” it wrote.

Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

