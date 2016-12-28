Sticky situation: Cinnabon apologizes for its Carrie Fisher tribute

Yes, those iconic braids that Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia wore did sorta look like giant cinnamon buns sitting on her ears.
But Fisher fans did not like the way Cinnabon referenced them in the company’s tribute to the “Star Wars” star after she died on Tuesday.
The company tweeted a drawing of Leia wearing a cinnamon-roll hairstyle with this message: “Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.”
The company used the same image in a tweet on May 4, Star Wars Day.
Here’s to the princess with the second-best rolls in the galaxy. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/N03d6ZnQs5— Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) May 4, 2016
On Tuesday fans accused the company for plugging its product at an inappropriate time.
A typical response: “So @Cinnabon thinks death is a cool promotional tool #CarrieFisher.”
And the award for "Most Tasteless Brand Reaction To A Celebrity Death" goes to @Cinnabon. #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/XCraFJTZX2— Jim Lokay #fox5dc (@LokayFOX5) December 27, 2016
@Cinnabon Tacky. Get over yourself and stop capitalizing on the tragic loss of an icon.. #Objectification— Julie Alexandria (@JulieAlexandria) December 27, 2016
off, you must log @Cinnabon pic.twitter.com/gJxpGBtscs— Adrian Crawford (@Crawf33) December 27, 2016
Cinnabon deleted the post and later apologized with another tweet.
“Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn’t have posted it. We are truly sorry,” it wrote.
Our deleted tweet was genuinely meant as a tribute, but we shouldn't have posted it. We are truly sorry.— Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) December 28, 2016
