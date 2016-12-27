Cities ranked from most caring to least caring

2:35 Graphic content: She’s a Pistol gunfight unfolds on video Pause

2:17 What is Kansas City's top sports story for 2016?

1:02 Surveillance shows armed robbery in parking garage near the Plaza

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

44:22 Facebook Live: Chiefs chat with Sam Mellinger and Terez Paylor

1:07 KU coach Bill Self happy with start, frustrated with end vs. UNLV

1:33 Kansas Jayhawks host annual holiday basketball clinic for kids

0:47 Dontari Poe on TD pass: 'I was in Coach Reid's ear, like a true offensive player'

3:07 Johnson County Sheriff Frank Denning calls it a career