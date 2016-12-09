Target wants to help families of autistic people with their holiday shopping

2:00 Victim of white supremacist's murder rampage lives on through donation, Rose Parade float Pause

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

0:52 A sick white alligator gets a CT scan

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:39 Former Negro Leagues star John Donaldson pitching

2:07 Presidents born in '46: 'Year of the Fire Dog'