Actor Judge Reinhold reportedly arrested at Dallas Love Field

2:25 Trump's White House Pause

2:29 'Prevention is possible when you #KnowTheSigns'

0:52 A sick white alligator gets a CT scan

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

2:04 Five of the reasons the Chiefs and the Raiders hate each other

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor Earl Wanbaugh remembers Dec. 7, 1941

0:30 Family escapes early morning fire that damages Olathe home

0:58 Trump announces huge investment and job creation in U.S. by Sprint's parent company

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends