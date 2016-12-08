College baseball team gives this 11-year-old cancer survivor the surprise of his life

2:53 Pearl Harbor survivor Earl Wanbaugh remembers Dec. 7, 1941 Pause

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

2:04 Five of the reasons the Chiefs and the Raiders hate each other

1:22 Royals GM Dayton Moore discusses Wade Davis trade

1:13 Video shows gunman shooting at off-duty KC police officer

2:43 Sam Mellinger shares the Royals' favorite winning memories

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer