Next for NC Gov. McCrory, who lost his reelection bid: a meeting with Trump

Two days after conceding in the North Carolina gubernatorial race, Republican Gov. Pat McCrory plans to meet with President-elect Donald Trump in New York, Trump’s transition team announced Tuesday.
Sean Spicer, a Trump spokesman, told reporters McCrory is expected to meet with Trump on Wednesday at Trump Tower but gave no further details.
Neither McCrory’s office nor campaign has confirmed the meeting.
Some of Trump’s recent meetings have been with allies and potential Cabinet picks to give the president-elect advice or to meet for job interviews. McCrory, who served one term as governor, lost the Nov. 8 election to North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
