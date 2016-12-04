Warehouse fire death toll climbs to 33, and includes teens

2:06 Eric Berry told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right Pause

0:56 Witness describes accident involving horse-drawn carriage on the Plaza

0:56 Albert Wilson on TD run after fake punt: 'There was no hesitation'

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on win over Stanford

2:43 How the Chiefs' Warpaint became a game day tradition — again

1:04 Jeremy Maclin highlights charity work with special cleats

2:13 Santa helps children of murdered parents find joy in Christmas

0:39 Former Negro Leagues star John Donaldson pitching