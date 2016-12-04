Dozens feared dead in Oakland fire at ‘Ghost Ship,’ artist space known as a death trap

2:43 How the Chiefs' Warpaint became a game day tradition — again Pause

1:25 What if Sam Brownback goes back to Washington?

1:58 Victor Raider-Wexler transforms into Marley's ghost

0:56 Witness describes accident involving horse-drawn carriage on the Plaza

2:13 Jerod Haase returns to KU as Stanford coach

1:04 Jeremy Maclin highlights charity work with special cleats

1:01 Vehicle pileup caught by Overland Park traffic camera

2:09 Inside Stock Hill steakhouse near Country Club Plaza

1:49 New university system President Mun Choi receives warm welcome at UMKC