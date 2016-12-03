NFL teams can now post GIFs during games, as long as they aren’t actually of the game

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease? Pause

1:04 Jeremy Maclin highlights charity work with special cleats

1:58 Shawnee Mission Birth Center raises awareness of skin-to-skin newborn care

2:43 How the Chiefs' Warpaint became a game day tradition — again

1:14 How open-road tolling works

0:39 Former Negro Leagues star John Donaldson pitching

4:16 KU coach Bill Self on the emergence of Lagerald Vick, return of Jerod Haase

4:53 Chiefs game plan with Terez A. Paylor: Chiefs at Falcons

2:51 K-State gets 200th win for Bill Snyder