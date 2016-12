Possible faculty member fatally stabbed at USC

1:49 New UM system president Mun Choi receives warm welcome at UMKC Pause

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends

1:28 Andy Reid after Joe McKnight's death: 'This world is a bit crazy right now'

0:32 Chiefs game in Atlanta is family affair

2:42 Local Native American students support pipeline protest

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

1:25 What if Sam Brownback goes back to Washington?

3:57 Royals payroll likely to 'regress a little bit' in 2017