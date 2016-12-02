She was trying to start a Neighborhood Watch. Now she’s dead.

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease? Pause

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

0:17 Mountain lion in Kansas

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

1:49 New UM system president Mun Choi receives warm welcome at UMKC

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends