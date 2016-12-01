How a domestic dispute turned fatal for a Tacoma police officer

1:25 What if Sam Brownback goes back to Washington? Pause

1:53 Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be?

1:58 Shawnee Mission Birth Center raises awareness of skin-to-skin newborn care

1:51 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: De'Anthony Thomas' versatility

2:31 KC police shot and killed a robbery suspect during arrest

4:16 KU coach Bill Self on the emergence of Lagerald Vick, return of Jerod Haase

2:55 Royals' Ian Kennedy serves food at City Union Mission and talks baseball

3:28 KU coach Bill Self on Jayhawks' win over Long Beach State

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer