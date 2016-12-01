Texas will require burials for fetal tissue after abortions

1:53 Millennial Republicans: Who might this next generation of conservatives be? Pause

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

2:58 Terror plot by militia group in Kansas thwarted

1:25 What if Sam Brownback goes back to Washington?

2:09 Inside Stock Hill steakhouse near Country Club Plaza

0:40 Alex Smith on why Chiefs' offense was good late

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer