Now you don’t need an internet connection to watch Netflix

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York Pause

0:36 Matthew McConaughey goes back to school, this time to teach

0:14 Who kicked this small dog down a flight of stairs? (WARNING: Graphic video)

4:55 Kris Kobach: Trump's false claim about millions voting illegally is 'absolutely correct'

3:18 Police arrest dozens of low-wage workers at Fight for 15 protest

0:27 The Kansas City Star's Hy-Vee Mike Moustakas insert

3:28 KU coach Bill Self on Jayhawks' win over Long Beach State

1:22 Armed man dies in scuffle over gun in KC

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer