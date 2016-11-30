Family abandons dog because she ‘wasn’t happy anymore’ and comes to get new dog

0:36 Matthew McConaughey goes back to school, this time to teach Pause

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

3:18 Police arrest dozens of low-wage workers at Fight for 15 protest

3:28 KU coach Bill Self on Jayhawks' win over Long Beach State

0:59 Andy Reid on Alex Smith: 'He's very underappreciated'

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

0:38 Travis Kelce said it was time to man up

2:22 Commerce Tower becoming a 'vertical neighborhood' in downtown KC