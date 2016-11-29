What our words of the year tell us about 2016

0:36 Matthew McConaughey goes back to school, this time to teach Pause

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:28 Sporting KC's Vermes reacts to Brazilian team plane crash

1:55 Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté loves riding his motorcycle

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

0:38 Travis Kelce said it was time to man up

3:41 KU coach Bill Self gives Jayhawks update

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras