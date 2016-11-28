Mountain lion suspected of killing 11 alpacas in weekend attacks above Malibu

4:36 African boy who survived a machete attack lived longer than expected Pause

1:23 Aerial footage of police on Ohio State University campus

3:02 Students describe the scene of Ohio State attack

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:36 Infant ejected from crash found 30 feet away – unharmed

0:53 9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

3:41 KU coach Bill Self gives Jayhawks update

0:40 Alex Smith on why Chiefs' offense was good late