AP PHOTOS: A safe and secure Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

People sit at a window watching as the Elf on a Shelf balloon flies by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Cheerleaders make their way across Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP Photo
Members of the Hendrickson High School band from Pflugerville, Texas, march on Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A float carrying Santa Clause moves down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Bryan R. Smith
AP Photo
Spectators wave to Santa Claus on a passing float during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Spectators watching from an office building window wave as Santa Claus passes along Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
Spectators lean over a barrier as a marching band approaches along Central Park South during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
People react to a float carrying Santa Clause during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Bryan R. Smith
AP Photo
Performers make their way across Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP Photo
People crowd a New York City Police cruiser to get a photograph of Santa Claus during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Julio Cortez
AP Photo
Participants dressed as candy canes stand tall above spectators along Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
The Skylanders Eruptor balloon floats above the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
Parade participants walk past New York City police officers during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A float carrying Santa Clause moves down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Bryan R. Smith
AP Photo
Ronald McDonald balloon makes its way across Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP Photo
Santa Claus waves from his float as he passes along Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
Spectators watch from balconies along Central Park South as the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon passes during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
New York City police officers join spectators taking pictures as a float carrying Santa Claus passes by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A performer carries balloons across Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP Photo
Dancers make their way across Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP Photo
The Elf on a Shelf balloon moves down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Bryan R. Smith
AP Photo
People watch as the Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon makes its way across Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Andres Kudacki
AP Photo
Participants greet others as they await the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
A Mighty Morphin Power Ranger balloon turns onto Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Bryan R. Smith
AP Photo
Spectators react as a float carrying Santa Clause passes by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday Nov. 24, 2016, in New York.
Tina Fineberg
AP Photo
A parade participant tosses confetti on, from center left, Annie Quinn, Lauren Quinn, Mark Rossman and Abby Quinn, all of Albany, New York, during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The Quinns are sisters and Rossman is their cousin.
Craig Ruttle
AP Photo
