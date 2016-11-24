A single mosquito attacked her spine and her brain, and ripped a blissful life apart

2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey Pause

3:26 Turkey 101 top tips

1:01 Cat stuck atop power pole for nine days gets rescued

2:11 Mizzou's Charles Harris on senior day, NFL Draft

0:52 A sick white alligator gets a CT scan

2:02 Coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

0:53 9-year-old son caught his baby brother as he fell off diaper table

1:17 Students surprise teacher after bout with breast cancer with 'Fight Song'

0:26 Police officer pulls elderly woman from car fire