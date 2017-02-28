McCaskill bashes ICE boss for not meeting with Senate on immigrant murder defendant

1:39 Trump says he'll allow people in who 'want to love our country' Pause

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

3:24 Go figure immigration laws: Most people haven't a clue

1:46 CPAC goers talk Trump controversies

3:33 Kansas ranch owner recalls largest wildfire in state history: 'It was fast and it was big'

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

29:51 Royals Facebook Live: Spring training talk with Sam Mellinger and Joel Goldberg

0:31 Frank Mason on MVP chants: 'It's all great, but with me it's all about the team'

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance