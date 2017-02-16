‘We are America’: Hundreds rally in KC on ‘Day Without Immigrants’

When Marisol Cervantes was 16 years old, seeking work and a better life, she walked for a week, crossing the desert to enter the United States from Mexico.
It was illegal, she knows.
On Thursday, the 33-year-old working mother of three stood, bullhorn in hand, at the edge of a crowd of 400 to 500 protesters that gathered at 10 a.m. on the south plaza of Kansas City’s City Hall, as part of a “A Day Without Immigrants.”
It is a show of force, with protests organized in cities nationwide, in which organizers urged immigrants to skip work, miss class and not spend money to show how critical immigrants are to life in the U.S. and the national economy.
Cervantes, speaking in Spanish, told the crowd she works nights in a factory and is rearing three teenage children, all of whom are U.S. citizens. Her husband was deported not once, she said, but twice, and, now in Mexico, has not seen his children since 2013.
“I’ve been here for 17 years. … This is my country,” Cervantes said later in an interview, adding that since the election of Donald Trump she has “lived in fear.”
Across the plaza, immigrant workers, almost exclusively Hispanic, stood beneath a statue of Abraham Lincoln. They held banners while chanting “Somos America,” meaning “We’re America,” or “Si, Se Puede!” (“Yes, You Can!”).
They carried placards and homemade signs with messages such as “Solidarity” and “We Are All America,” “Immigrants Make Great Americans” and “We are Chasing the American Dream.”
Cervantes’ own 13-year-old daughter, Solyenitzin Lopez, who skipped a day of middle school, held her own reading, “Lost One Parent, Don’t Want to Lose Another.”
“A Day Without Immigrants” comes in response to President Trump’s administration and its stance on immigration and refugees. Trump has blamed high unemployment on immigration and has long pledged to increase deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally.
He also has vowed to build a wall along the Mexican border. On Jan. 27, he signed an executive order to temporarily bar refugees as well as citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from coming into the U.S. That ban was set aside after a federal court ruling.
“We are here to stop all the racism and the deportation of Mexicans,” Lianana Esperza, 34, said in Spanish, translated by her 9-year-old son, Alexis. She was skipping her job at a bakery. Her husband, Ricardo, 37, missed a day of work in construction.
Alexis and his sister, 6-year-old Giselle, were among scores of children on the square who were missing school.
Brenda Garcia, 18, a junior in high school in Grandview, came with her sister, Antonia, 12, and their mother, Lilia Castallo, 33, who normally works the day shift at a shirt factory.
Garcia said that she, too, lives in greater fear ever since the election.
“If she gets deported,” Garcia said of her mother, “what are we going to do?”
Castallo and at least 20 other employees at the shirt factory did not go to work today, she said.
On Wednesday, an unconfirmed list circulated on Facebook naming close to 100 local business what were either closed as a result of the protest or had employees who were not showing up for work in support.
Jose Marquez, 24, of Kansas City was missing a day as a window washer at a company, he said, that primarily used Hispanic workers. “We have to show the country we are together,” he said.
Reyna Carbjal, a 41-year-old worker at Burger King, also took the bullhorn. A supporter of the movement calling for a $15-an-hour minimum wage and unionization of many low-paying jobs, she stirred the crowd.
“I’m not just a worker,” she said in translation of her speech. “I’m also a wife, a mother and, very soon, I will be a grandmother. I’m an immigrant. … My vision for America is a country where immigrants feel safe, protected and we can be productive and our contributions are valued.
“Immigrants are not the enemy of Americans. We are America,” she said. “We are stronger together.”
