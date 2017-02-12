Immigration & Refugees

Amid rumors of immigration raids, support rolls in for KC area churches

By Robert A. Cronkleton and Adam Darby

Fear of an immigration crackdown led by an aggressive “deportation force” under President Donald Trump spilled into Kansas City area churches on Sunday.

Anxiety among immigrants spiked last week after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency conducted a series of enforcement actions in large metropolitan areas, the Washington Post reported. Rumors were rampant about looming Sunday morning raids at churches.

Led by the Kansas Missouri Dream Alliance, support groups and lawyers gathered early Sunday morning at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in downtown Kansas City for training before heading out in teams of three to help anyone who might have been detained at churches.

Clergy members and city leaders urged calm.

“There is no need to create more fear in the community at this time, but rather now is the time to organize ourselves and prepare,” Miguel Salazar, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, said in a statement on Saturday. He added that raids near churches were an “unconfirmed rumor.”

Kansas City Mayor Sly James echoed that on Twitter, saying that he had only heard rumors and that Kansas City police had not been notified.

Federal officials insist they have not made fundamental changes in enforcement actions, and they deny stopping people randomly at checkpoints or conducting “sweeps” of locations where undocumented immigrants are common.

Kansas and Missouri were two of the six states with reports of a crackdown. In Kansas City, youths with immigrant ties are sharing their concerns about a nation that sees them as different.

Amnesty International USA released a statement Saturday saying reports of the enforcement actions “raise grave human rights concerns.” Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus demanded an immediate meeting with Thomas D. Homan, the acting head of ICE.

“These raids have struck fear in the hearts of the immigrant community as many fear that President Trump’s promised ‘deportation force’ is now in full-swing,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Homan.

Meanwhile, Trump on Sunday morning said with the nationwide crackdown, he is keeping his campaign promise.

“The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise,” he tweeted. “Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!”

