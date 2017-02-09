Finally in Kansas City, Somali refugees launch their new lives in Midwest

This is the oven.
This is your washer and dryer.
These are smoke alarms and electrical outlets, and this is how your indoor plumbing works.
Less than 24 hours after arriving in Kansas City, a family of nine Somali refugees — a mother with her four daughters and four sons — spent much of Thursday learning the basics of living in their home after spending years in a Kenyan refugee camp.
“They spent the day making sure they were comfortable in their environment. That’s what it’s really all about,” said Jonathan Hyde, a spokesman for Della Lamb Community Services, which helped relocate the family in Kansas City.
The next 30-day period for the family will be intensive, as it is for all newly arriving refugees, Hyde said, with trips to the Social Security office and medical checkups with seven days. The school-age children need to be enrolled within five days.
Delayed by the legal fight over President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on incoming refugees, the family landed late Wednesday at Kansas City International Airport, where more than 30 people welcomed them with signs, balloons and gifts inside Terminal C.
“Everyone seems well,” Abdul Bakar, director of Della Lamb’s refugee resettlement, said Wednesday evening. The names of the family members were being withheld until relevant documents had been signed.
The family grabbed media attention when they were prevented last week from leaving Kenya, where they’ve lived for years in a refugee camp. .
The youngest child, who is 4, and his 7-year-old sister were born in the desert camp. The oldest siblings, brothers ages 18 and 17, will be placed in jobs to help provide for the large family, Della Lamb officials said.
The family had been vetted for about two years before Della Lamb learned in November that Kansas City was the resettlement destination for the 36-year-old mother and her children.
As signs early this week pointed to their being cleared for travel, the agency entered into a lease for a four-bedroom house in Kansas City’s Northeast area, where many African refugees are settled. On Tuesday, several volunteers converged on the house to scrub counters, set up a dining table with 10 chairs and haul in nine new mattresses with bed frames.
Within minutes of the family’s arrival, the children were trying on winter coats with price tags still on them, provided by Della Lamb. The group of strangers there to welcome them also provided presents.
“I’m just here so that the family can see a smiling face,” said Scott Dawson of Mission. Dawson is active in the support group KC for Refugees.
