Somali refugees finally arrive at new home in Kansas City

Nine refugees from Somalia — a mother, four boys and four girls —arrived Wednesday night at Kansas City International Airport from a refugee camp in Nairobi, Kenya. The family of nine are moving into a house Kansas City’s Northeast area. They had planned to arrive last week, but their trip was halted last week by President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning entry to people from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Somalia. A federal court has temporarily lifted the ban, allowing immigrants and refugees from the affected countries to enter the United States.